TDP wants BCs to flourish in politics, says Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that the party always strives to promote the Backward Classes (BCs) in politics and that TDP is the only political outfit that works for the flourishing of the community.

At a meeting with the BC community leaders and others at Jangareddygudem in Eluru district as part of the ‘Idemi Kharma-Mana Rashtraniki’ (What is this ill-fate for our state?), Chandrababu said, BCs, who are over 50 per cent of the total population, have been facing various problems.

“Knowing this fact, the former NT Rama Rao, when he was the chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh, made them partners in the development of the State. Following this, thousands of BCs have grown as state-level leaders,” Naidu noted.

Chandrababu said, TDP is an organisation with eminent BC personalities like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, KE Krishna Murthy, Ayyannapatrudu and Yerran Naidu.

“It is the TDP which increased the reservation for BCs in local bodies from 24 per cent to 34 per cent but this Chief Minister, Jagan Reddy, brought the quota down, again back to 24 per cent,” Chandrababu ed.

Chandrababu alleged that Jagan Reddy, who does not want the BCs to be united, is deliberately creating rift among the community and is trying to suppress them for his personal gain.

He pointed out that when TDP was in power loans were extended to BCs to promote them financially and financial assistance was extended through various corporations.

Stating that Rs 36,000 cr was allocated for BCs through a sub-plan and Rs 30,000 cr was released when he was the chief minister.

Chandrababu Naidu dared Jagan to reveal the details on how much he has spent till now for BC welfare.

“Jagan has claimed that he will give reservation for BCs in nominated posts but only three members have been nominated in the 37-member TTD Trust Board,” the TDP national president pointed out. “Is this 50 per cent quota for the community,” he questioned.