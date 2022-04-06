TDP will expose chief ministers’ massive frauds: Buddha Venkanna

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh general secretary Buddha Venkanna on Wednesday accused state minister for endowments Vellampalli Srinivas of committing Rs 1,520 crore worth of frauds in temples and sand contracts in the past three years.

Venkanna said their party would expose all the Ministers’ corruption scams in the Jagan Reddy Cabinet one by one.

Addressing a press conference, the TDP ex-MLC said that in just three years, the chief minister and his ministers had amassed illegal wealth enough for three generations of their descendants.

“Massive frauds of Vellampalli Srinivas started in the beginning itself but no action was taken against him. He committed Rs 300 crore of irregularities which became exposed in the endowments department audit itself,” he said.

Venkanna criticised the minister for “looting” Rs 240 Cr in issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs), another Rs 120 Cr in sand scams, Rs 30 Cr in Srisailam Devasthanam contracts and Rs 60 Cr in TTD outsourcing.

“Vellampalli encroached three acres of temple land at Jakkampudi, and his brother Vellampalli Raghu also became one of the main accused in his corruption scams. Raghu was named accused number 6 in the illegal sand mining and transportation,” he alleged.

The TDP leader said Jagan Mohan Reddy has lived up to his track record of committing unprecedented financial frauds in the united AP. After becoming the chief minister of, Jagan Reddy has selected “co-robbers with a corrupt background” as members of his Cabinet.