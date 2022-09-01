Tea cafe brand Chaayos apologises for ‘liking’ Islamophobic tweets

New Delhi-based tea cafe brand, Chaayos, issued an apology on Thursday after it went viral for ‘liking’ Islamophobic tweets by right-wing Hindu users on Twitter.

“There was an offensive tweet that was inadvertently liked from our account. Chaayos detests and denies any view mentioned in the said tweet. We apologise to everyone and to those who were impacted by it,” said the brand in its apology.

Chaayos added that the brand wants to assure its guests and team that “as a responsible organisation we have always respected people of all faiths equally and shall continue to do so forever. We are investigating what led to this and shall take corrective action asap,” it assured.

Screenshots of the brand’s ‘likes’ on Twitter went viral on the mini-blogging app. The screenshot showed that the brand had liked a post by ‘Saffron Love’, which said, “Radical Muslims are snakes, Moderate Muslims are the grass they hide in.”

Another ‘liked’ tweet said, “There is nothing like MODERATE Islam. Either one is following Islam or not. Just by praying namaz one doesn’t become an M.”

Many on Twitter were quick to ask the brand if these tweets represent it.

“So is this official Chaayos policy or some social media intern gone crazy?” asked a user.