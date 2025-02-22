Tea stall with KTR’s photo shut down in Telangana’s Sircilla, sparks row

Hyderabad: A man was targeted in Telangana’s Sircilla on Tuesday, February 19, for allegedly having a picture of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on his tea stall.

The incident, which took place at Bathukamma Ghat in Sircilla, has drawn flak from locals and political observers alike.

Bathula Srinivas, a small tea vendor, has been running the KTR Tea Stall for the past four years at the ghat. However, when the Collector visited the area this morning, he reportedly took offence at the prominent display of Rama Rao’s photo on the stall and questioned municipal officials about its trade license.

Soon after, officials swiftly shut down the stall, leaving Srinivas without a means of livelihood.

When asked for the reason for the closure of the tea stall, the municipal authorities reportedly refused to explain. The action has triggered strong reactions, with many accusing the Congress government of political vendetta.

However, it is pertinent to note that since taking to power, the Congress government has strengthened its hold on illegal encroachment in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

Reports suggest that the tea stall was an illegal encroachment on the roadside and hence was removed by the authorities. However, no official clarification has been given on the matter.

A lack of a response on part of the authorities decision to shut down the roadside vendor, has fueled criticism that the administration is targeting common citizens who support the opposition.

The news went viral on social media with many netizens questioning the Collector’s actions and asking whether it was done at the behest of higher authorities.

They highlighted if the tea vendor had no trade license, the officials could have simply imposed a fine rather than shutting it down altogether.

KTR took to X and said, “Everything shall be remembered. Nothing will be forgotten. I assure you.”

Protest at Sircilla municipal office

Protesting the closure of his tea stall, Srinivas and his family staged a sit-in in front of the Sircilla municipal office on Friday, February 21. Srinivas urged the Sircilla collector to reopen the stall adding that it is his only source of income.

Man stages sit-in at Sircilla Municipal office after his Tea stall was shut down for having pictures of @KTRBRS .

As the videos of the sit-in went viral , KTR spoke to Srinivas over the phone and assured him of setting up the tea stall. Sirisilla BRS district president Tota Agayya, Sirisilla town president Jindam Chakrapani, and BRS leaders extended support to the tea seller.