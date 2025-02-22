Bandi Sanjay slams Telangana govt over LRS fees

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the Congress-led state government of plotting to embezzle Rs 50 crore under the guise of the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS).

He emphasized that no one should pay money for LRS, as Congress leaders had promised during previous elections to regularize lands free of charge once they came into power.

Sanjay questioned why Congress leaders were now seeking money when they had assured free regularization.

He warned that if their promise is not kept, people will revolt against the state government. The minister’s comments were made during an election campaign event in Peddapalli.

Additionally, he criticized various aspects of the current Telangana government’s policies and actions, including delays in implementing employee benefits and job creation promises.

Sanjay stated that there were discrepancies in population figures and questioned how census data showed a decrease despite no significant migration out of the state.

He also pointed out that while Congress promised unemployment assistance to youth, they now owe substantial amounts per person after 14 months in power.