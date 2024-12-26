Teacher beats student over wearing cap to school in UP, booked

Press Trust of India   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th December 2024 11:56 am IST
Ballia:The teacher of a convent school in the Chitbaragaon police station area here was booked for allegedly beating a class six student for wearing a cap to school, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was filed against Jitendra Rai, a teacher at Nav Bharat Children Academy, on the complaint of Anil Kumar Gupta from Jai Prakash Nagar village on Wednesday, police said.

In his complaint, Gupta accused Rai of using abusive language against his son, Shlok Gupta, for wearing a cap to school and beating him for it, Chaudhary said, adding that the incident took place on December 20.

When Gupta went to the school the next day to deposit the fees, he complained about the teacher to the school principal, he said.

Angered by this, Rai beat the student again on the same day and banged his head against the wall, Chaudhary added.

The matter is under investigation, he said.

