Teacher fired for not responding to ‘Ram Ram’ greeting in UP

A teacher from the minority community was dismissed by his school after he refused to reciprocate to a “Ram Ram” greeting by a student.

The incident occurred on December 5 in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. A class XI student greeted his teacher, Mohammed Adnan, by saying ‘Ram Ram’. Adnan reportedly reprimanded the student.

Soon, a few right-wing members came to know about the incident and started protesting outside the school premises. They even recited Hanuman Chalisa as a gesture of protest.

Adnan was soon fired by the school principal. “Children from both communities have studied in our school for the last 30 years and we never faced such an accusation before. However, we have removed Mohammad Adnan from duty, and the administration has formed a probe committee into the matter,” the principal said. He also promised to take “measures to prevent such incidents in the future.”