Teachers appointed under DSC-2003 notification eligible for OPS: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court declared that teachers appointed under the DSC-2003 notification are eligible for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). This ruling is expected to bring relief to thousands of teachers across the state.

Several teachers had filed petitions in the High Court challenging the state government’s decision not to extend the Old Pension Scheme to them, despite their appointment stemming from the 2003 notification. Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka heard the petitions.

Senior counsel Ravichander and advocate Bobbili Srinivas, appearing for the petitioners, argued that their clients, appointed under the 2003 notification, were being unfairly denied the Old Pension Scheme, which was in effect until August 31, 2004.

They contended that it was inappropriate to apply the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which came into force on September 1, 2004, to these teachers.

The lawyers highlighted that the entire selection process for teacher posts, which were vacant prior to 2003 and subsequently filled through the 2003 notification, was completed by June 2004. However, due to administrative delays, the appointment orders were only issued in November 2005.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Bheemapaka observed that despite the selection process being completed by June due to administrative reasons, the appointments were delayed. Therefore, he ruled that these teachers are indeed eligible for the Old Pension Scheme.

The court subsequently issued directions to the state government to implement the Old Pension Scheme for them.