Teachers’ Day: Telangana to felicitate 123 with state awards

Hyderabad: This Teachers’ Day, the state government will be felicitating 123 teachers and faculty members with the State Teacher Awards on Saturday, September 5.



Meritorious teachers of school and higher education departments would be given the awards in recognition of services in the field of education, said media reports.

For this year’s awardees, the head of departments under the Education department have submitted their recommendations, Deccan Chronicle said.

According to Yogita Rana, principal secretary, Education department, the state-level committees recommended 52 teachers and faculty members from schools, 11 from intermediate, three from technical education, 28 from universities and university-level institutions, and 29 from affiliated colleges, including a physical director and a librarian.