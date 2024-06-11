Teaching job aspirants kneel in protest outside Telangana CM’s residence

Hyderabad: The aspirants of teachers jobs at residential educational institutions societies on Tuesday, June 11, held a unique protest by kneeling down in front of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad. They demanded the implementation of the High Court interim orders.

The aspirants of teachers jobs at residential educational institutions societies on Tuesday, June 11, held a unique protest by kneeling down in front of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad. They demanded the implementation of the High Court interim orders. pic.twitter.com/OQKyoLo1d3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 11, 2024

The High Court in its interim orders, according to protesters, directed the government to consider the appointment of next meritorious candidates in non-joining, fallout or surrendered posts of degree lecturers, junior lecturers, postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, librarians and physical director posts in the residential educational institutions.

The protesters stopped MLC-elect Teenmar Mallanna’s vehicle at the CM’s residence. The MLC-elect reportedly told the aspirants that he would coordinate and arrange a meeting with the CM. The teacher job aspirants from across the State reached the CM’s residence to demand the implementation of the HC interim order. However, they were not permitted to meet the CM. Hence all of them sat on a unique protest.