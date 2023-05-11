Team of ‘The Kerala Story’ to attend BJP rally in Telangana

Hyderabad: The team of the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’ is going to attend the BJP’s ‘Hindu Ekta Rally’ in Karimnagar district on May 14.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar officially announced the news while wishing the main lead of the film Adah Sharma on her birthday on Twitter.

Birthday wishes to Kum. @adah_sharma Ji, the brilliant actress of #TheKeralaStoryMovie. May you have outstanding career in cinemas and bring more unconventional scripts that touches our cultural ethos.



I am looking forward to host your movie team at the #HinduEktaYatra… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 11, 2023

After watching the film in Hyderabad on Sunday, Sanjay said that he would encourage the production of more such movies and vowed tax exemptions if the BJP came to power in the state.

The controversy around the Sudipto Sen-directed Hindi film, ‘The Kerala Story’ started after makers dropped the trailer, which claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist organisation, ISIS.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear, on May 15, a plea against the Kerala High Court’s refusal to stay the film “The Kerala Story” – the fourth time when the apex court would consider the plea related to the movie.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justice PS Narasimha, agreed to examine the matter on Monday after a plea for urgent hearing was mentioned before the bench by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of the petitioners.

The plea challenged the May 5 order passed by the high court declining any relief, saying there was nothing offensive against Islam or Muslims in the film.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that producers of the movie have moved a petition in the apex court challenging the ban on the film by the West Bengal government and also the decision not to release the film in theatres in Tamil Nadu. The plea has claimed that it is against artistic freedom. They are likely to mention the matter on Wednesday for urgent hearing.