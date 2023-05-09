The Kerala Story: Bajrang Dal raises ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans at Hyderabad theatre

Sensing trouble, the owner of the theatre called up the police for protection. However, when the police arrived, the Hindutva workers maintained they had come to watch the movie and not do any dharna.

Bajrang Dal members raising Jai Shree Ram slogans during the screening of The Kerala Story movie at a threatre in Kachiguda on Monday night

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Venkataramana theatre in Kachiguda during the screening of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ when members of the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal raised Jai Shree Ram slogans.

The incident took place on Monday night. Wearing tilak and saffron shawls, they raised slogans before the show began, following which the theatre owner called the police for protection.

However, when the police arrived, the Hindutva workers maintained they had just come to watch the movie and not do any kind of dharna.

Speaking to Siasat.com Kachiguda SHO (Station House Officer) said, “The Bajrang Dal members had purchased tickets to watch the movie. However, they started raising slogans as soon as the gates opened. When the police arrived, they quietly went to watch the movie.”

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress party has banned the movie citing “maintenance of peace” and to avoid incidents of “hatred and violence” in the state. In contrast, the ruling BJP state government in Madhya Pradesh made the movie tax-free. In Tamil Nadu, the film received poor response forcing theatre owners to shut down the screenings.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th May 2023 5:07 pm IST
