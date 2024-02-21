Farmers protest: Patiala DIG lodges complaint against Haryana police

The Patiala director general of police, on Wednesday, February 21, lodged a complaint against the Haryana Police for using tear gas shells against the protesting farmers without any provocation.

Farmers resumed their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest at the Shambhu border point in Punjab and Haryana after rejecting the BJP-led Centre’s proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

VIDEO | Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Security forces fire tear gas shells as agitating farmers try to proceed to Delhi from Punjab-Haryana #ShambhuBorder.#FarmersProtest



As they marched towards New Delhi, the protesting farmers were met with tear gas shells fired by the Haryana police.

Thousands of farmers, who began the march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab’s border with Haryana since then.

Govt invites farmers again

Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Arjun Munda has again invited the farmer leaders for a fifth round of discussion on the MSP issue. “After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, FIR in the fifth round.” he said.

Traffic snarls in Delhi

Traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi’s entry and exit points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gears, and multiple layers of barricades were placed to deter the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

Massive traffic jams were also witnessed at key points in Delhi, including ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Rajokri, MB road, Ashram, Mathura road.

Tikri and Singhu borders have been completely sealed by Delhi Police.

“NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been closed for general traffic. Other connected roads going towards NH-44 — Sonipat/Panipat are also affected,” said a senior traffic police official.

However, two lanes of NH-9 and one lane of NH-24 at Ghazipur Border are open for the general public.

(With inputs from agencies)