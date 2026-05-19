Tearful farewells at Hyderabad’s Haj House as 430 people depart for pilgrimage

As many as of 430 pilgrims belonging to the 20th batch departed from the Haj House for the Hyderabad Airport en route to Saudi Arabia for Haj this year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2026 5:50 pm IST
A young boy speaking to a seated group of men and children, some wearing traditional Islamic attire, in a.
Haj pilgrims attend a programme at the Haj house in Hyderabad (Photo credit: Mohammed Aleemuddin)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj House on Tuesday, May 19, bid farewell to 430 pilgrims of the 20th batch departing for Saudi Arabia, marking the occasion with a special programme  Maa ki Mamta aur Allah ka Bulava (A Mother’s Love and God’s Call) – that captured the emotion of families seeing off their loved ones for Haj 2026.

The pilgrims left from the Haj House for Hyderabad Airport amid tearful and heartfelt scenes, with family members and relatives gathered to wish them well on the journey.

Haj House officials said the minimum age for registering for the pilgrimage is 15 years. While there is no formal upper age limit, elderly pilgrims must meet prescribed health and fitness conditions before they can undertake the journey.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2026 5:50 pm IST

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