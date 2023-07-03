Teary-eyed Dulquer Salmaan’s midnight video breaks internet, is he unwell?

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan, the popular Malayalam actor who captivated audiences with his outstanding performance in the film Sita Ramam, has recently generated a stir on the internet.

Dulquer Salmaan opened up about his recent restless nights in an Instagram video which he posted on Sunday night. However,the video was then removed from his social media account within a few minutes.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Cryptic Post

Dulquer appeared teary-eyed in the deleted video and spoke about his difficulty to sleep owing to an unspecified event. In the viral clip, he said, “I haven’t slept in a while. I experienced something for the first time and things haven’t been the same. It’s reached a point where I just can’t get it out of my mind. I want to say more but I’m not sure I’m allowed.”

While it is unclear whether this was a publicity trick or a heartfelt disclosure, several fans voiced concern and wanted clarification.

Fans Worried!

Following the removal of the video, supporters expressed concern for Dulquer’s well-being. Speculation arose, with some questioning what has really happened. Several online users suggested, however, that it can be a part of promotional push like other actors.

Amidst concerns, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is preparing for his role in the highly anticipated Malayalam-language gangster flick, ‘King of Kotha’. The newly released teaser suggested that Dulquer will play an anti-hero, a guy beloved by the public but opposed by the police and politicians alike.