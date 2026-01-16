Tech-driven land survey reforms to be completed by 2027: Andhra CM

Naravaripalli: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, January 16, said that land surveys using QR codes and blockchain, which will prevent record tampering, will be over by 2027.

Addressing a press conference here in Tirupati district, Naidu said a one-year programme was given to joint collectors who were assigned exclusively for the job.

“Land surveys integrated with QR codes and blockchain technology will permanently end record tampering. It will ensure that Andhra Pradesh faces no land disputes by 2027,” said Naidu.

He also warned officials of strict action if there are any mistakes or if anyone tried to tamper the land records. The CM also assured intervention to resolve complaints across the state.

Naidu said the Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) programme aims to reduce economic inequalities, improve living standards, adding that the programme will ensure that people will never forget their birthplace while supporting families in villages.

He said those who studied with taxpayers’ money, gained opportunities and rose professionally must now help villagers left behind through mentoring and active participation efforts.

The Chief Minister said that around 10 lakh families have been adopted under P4 programme so far, with greater focus and expansion planned this year state-wide.

Naidu, citing how knowledge improves agricultural yields and incomes across villages, said the P4 programme is not only about money but management skills, timely decisions, and productivity.

He noted that people earlier feared visiting villages, but this year, enthusiasm has returned everywhere, with leaders staying longer, observing issues, and building confidence locally.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo said the NDA coalition government is accelerating infrastructure works, including housing, drinking water projects, and water tank restoration, ensuring basic amenities reach every village systematically.

He said that focused governance, technology-driven planning, and efficient use of resources are helping increase incomes, productivity, and access to services, leading to better living standards.

Balanced development is essential to harness the demographic dividend, stressing that inclusive policies will ensure population growth translates into economic strength and social stability, he said.

Population management is also being addressed through schools, as the population is reportedly declining, he said, adding that efforts are underway to support young couples and tackle the reasons behind the decrease.

In this region, a high school and a junior college have been developed as central institutions, providing education and guidance to young people on population and related issues.

The focus remains on ensuring public satisfaction, while implementing measures to stabilise population growth and support community well-being, he added.