USD 10 bn green ammonia project in AP to put India on clean energy map

Amaravati: A USD 10 billion green hydrogen and green ammonia project at the port city of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh is set to reach a key construction milestone with its first major equipment erection ceremony, underscoring India’s push to emerge as a supplier of green energy to global markets including Germany, Japan and Singapore.

The first major equipment erection ceremony of AM Green’s Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Complex on January 17 will be attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan, state government officials said.

With a total investment of USD 10 billion, the project is among the largest clean-energy investments in India to date. It is expected to generate up to 8,000 jobs during construction, along with substantial high-skill employment during operations and across allied sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, storage and port services.

AM Green is developing India’s first and the world’s largest green ammonia complex, with a planned capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum, through the brownfield conversion of an existing ammonia-urea facility.

The project will be commissioned in phases, starting with 0.5 million tonnes per annum by 2027, scaling up to 1 million tonnes by 2028 and reaching full capacity by 2030.

Once operational, the facility will enable India’s first exports of green ammonia, used globally for clean shipping fuel, power generation and as a carrier for green hydrogen.

The integrated project spans 7.5 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity, 1,950 megawatts of electrolyser capacity and 2 gigawatts of round-the-clock renewable power supported by pumped hydro storage, including India’s first such facility at Pinnapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

AM Green has signed long-term supply agreements with Germany-based utility Uniper and is engaged with buyers in Japan and Singapore, marking India’s first green energy export linkages with Europe and advanced Asian economies.

The project aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024, which aims to position the state as India’s main hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia, the state government said.

Once operational, the facility will enable India’s first exports of green energy molecules, marking a shift from energy import dependence to clean-energy exports and placing Andhra Pradesh at the centre of the global green-energy value chain.

World’s largest green ammonia complex

AM Green, backed by the founders of Greenko Group, is developing green ammonia plants through AM Green Ammonia. AM Green Ammonia is a partnership between AM Green, Malaysia-based Gentari, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Construction at the Kakinada facility has already begun, placing the project among a limited number of large-scale green ammonia facilities globally that meet Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin, or RFNBO, standards.

The project is being executed through the brownfield conversion of an existing ammonia-urea facility, representing one of the country’s largest industrial transition initiatives.

End-to-end clean energy ecosystem

The project showcases Andhra Pradesh’s ability to host India’s first fully integrated green-energy value chain within a single state. It spans large-scale solar and wind generation, round-the-clock renewable power backed by pumped hydro storage, green hydrogen and green ammonia production, and port-based export infrastructure.

Global export linkages

AM Green has already secured long-term supply agreements with international partners, including Uniper of Germany, and is in advanced engagement with companies in Japan and Singapore. The first phase targets export to Europe.

In May last year, it announced partnership with Port of Rotterdam Authority to establish a dedicated green fuel corridor linking India with Northwestern Europe. The alliance aims to enable annual trade of up to 1 million tonnes of green fuels, such as green ammonia and sustainable aviation fuel, valued at nearly USD 1 billion.

A year back, AM Green had also partnered with global logistics firm DP World to develop advanced green fuel storage and export facilities, both in India and overseas, further strengthening its push into international markets.

Green ammonia produced at Kakinada will be used internationally as a clean shipping fuel, for power generation and as a carrier for green hydrogen, supporting global decarbonisation efforts.

Clean-energy leadership

Aligned with Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024, the project reinforces the state’s ambition to become India’s principal hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia.

The state government said it would continue to provide policy support, infrastructure and expedited clearances to attract globally significant clean-energy investments.

“This is not merely an industrial project, but a strategic step in positioning Andhra Pradesh and India as leaders in clean-energy exports and climate action,” the state government said.