Tech giant Apple drops ‘Hey’ from ‘Hey Siri’

Tech giant Apple revealed it will drop the trigger command ‘Hey’ from ‘Hey Siri’ in the upcoming iOS 17 feature.

In the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, the giant tech company disclosed that users will no longer use the introduction word ‘Hey’ to wake up Siri. This new update, which will be rolled out with iOS 17, will be a part of iPhones, iPads, Mac and other compatible devices.

This decision from Apple comes after Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana, dropped the ‘Hey’ salutation a few years ago. The move is also aimed at making iOS more natural, and under-friendly.

In the latest update, Apple has also added a major addition to the multiple request feature of Siri. Now, Siri will have the capacity to take back-to-back assistance requests.

Since 2010, Siri has been a part of every device rolled out by Apple. ‘Hey Siri’, introduced in 2014, found its own space in pop culture.

Software updates will be released to the public later this year.