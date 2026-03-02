Tech Mahindra worker’s Islamophobic comment on LinkedIn draws flak

A Tech Mahindra employee from Maharashtra’s Pune received nationwide condemnation after his comment on a LinkedIn post called for the “whitewashing” of the entire Muslim population.

The comment was posted under a Hindustan Times article posted on LinkedIn that reported Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei‘s death on Sunday, March 1.

Dhanraj Khandagale, who works as a Senior Technical Specialist at the company, reportedly said, “It should be white wash of entire religion. They have been termite of entire erth since they have come to existence.”

After his comment, several users flooded the comment section, calling out Khandagale’s statement as hate speech and terming it a call for the genocide of Muslims. His comment has since been deleted.

Several users questioned the company’s ethics in employing him and collectively demanded that Khandagale be removed from his position.

An online user commented, “Hey tech_mahindra your employee is openly calling for the genocide of Muslims, very publically, while proudly showing that he’s a loyal employee of your company. Are these the kind of people you generally hire?”

Another user said, “Your employee is spreading hatred in the society through his posts. Please initiate disciplinary action against him.”

As of yet, there has been no response from Tech Mahindra on the incident.