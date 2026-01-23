Techie, student die in road accident in Telangana’s Alair

According to Alair police, the accident occurred at 9:30 PM when the car, travelling at a high speed rammed the bike from behind.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd January 2026 8:39 am IST|   Updated: 23rd January 2026 8:40 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two individuals were killed in an accident after a car allegedly rammed their bike in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on January 21.

The deceased were identified as Nitin Reddy, 28, a software engineer and Mohammed Sijahid, 23, an engineering student. The accident occurred on the national highway in Alair town.

According to Alair police, the accident occurred at 9:30 PM when the car, travelling at a high speed, rammed the bike from behind.

Add as a preferred source on Google

While Reddy and Sijahid died on the spot, the car driver was also injured in the accident, A case of death due to rash and negligent driving under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd January 2026 8:39 am IST|   Updated: 23rd January 2026 8:40 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button