Techie, student die in road accident in Telangana’s Alair

Hyderabad: Two individuals were killed in an accident after a car allegedly rammed their bike in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on January 21.

The deceased were identified as Nitin Reddy, 28, a software engineer and Mohammed Sijahid, 23, an engineering student. The accident occurred on the national highway in Alair town.

According to Alair police, the accident occurred at 9:30 PM when the car, travelling at a high speed, rammed the bike from behind.

While Reddy and Sijahid died on the spot, the car driver was also injured in the accident, A case of death due to rash and negligent driving under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.