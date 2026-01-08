Hyderabad: 4 students die after speeding car crashes into tree

Hyderabad: At least four students were allegedly killed and one was injured in an accident in Telangana’s Rangareddy district near Hyderabad early in the morning on Thursday, January 8.

The deceased were identified as Surya Teja, a second-year BBA student; Sumith and Sri Nikhil, both third-year BBA students; and Rohith, a student of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology.

According to the Mokila police, the accident occurred near Mirzaguda Gate in the Chevella area when a sports car, allegedly travelling at high speed spiralled out of control and crashed.

The speeding car went out of control and hit a divider before crashing into a tree. The impact of the collision was so severe that the four students died on the spot.

The injured student was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. Bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Chevella Government Hospital for postmortem.

Over speeding is suspected to be the cause of the accident. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.