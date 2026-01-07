Telangana ACB nabs five govt officials, recovers Rs 1.5 lakh in bribes

Hyderabad: Five government officials were nabbed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, January 7, in two separate cases. Bribes worth Rs 1.5 lakh were recovered.

In the first case, Endowment Inspector Akavaram Kiran Kumar was nabbed while accepting Rs 50,000 as part of a Rs 1.5 lakh bribe. He works at the Commissioner’s Office of Endowment in Hyderabad,

According to the ACB officials, Kumar had demanded the bribe for issuing a survey report to the complainant.

In the second case, three officials from Rangareddy district were caught while accepting Rs 1 lakh as part of a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe.

The accused officers have been identified as Mandal Parishad Development Officer Ponna Sumathi, Mandal Panchayath Officer Vadthyavath Tej Singh and Panchayath Secretary of Edulapally village in Nandigama mandal Avula Chennaiah.

They allegedly demanded the money to issue construction permission for four plots even after the complainant had already paid the requisite fee.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.