Techie died by suicide less than 2 weeks before her wedding

Mudam Vidyashree of Chandurthi mandal in Rajanna Sirisilla district worked as a software engineer for an IT company in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Techie woman commits suicide after lovers betrayal
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old software engineer died by suicide in Gachibowli on Monday, March 4, twelve days prior to her wedding. She hung herself in the bathroom. 

According to the police, Mudam Vidyashree of Chandurthi mandal in Rajanna Sirisilla district worked as a software engineer for an IT company in Gachibowli. She used to stay in a women’s hostel in Kottaguda. She was found hanging with a towel from the shower rod in the bathroom at 4 pm on Monday, police said.

The hostel staff took her to a nearby private hospital. While receiving treatment on Monday night, Vidyashree passed away. Vidyashree’s roommates and acquaintances had received wedding cards as she was getting married on March 17. She was scheduled to have a pre-wedding photoshoot with her fiancée on Thursday, March 7. 

The police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind her taking the extreme step.

