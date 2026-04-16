Technical glitch briefly disrupts Hyderabad water helpline, restored

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Thursday, April 16, announced that its customer care helpline 155313 has been restored after a brief disruption caused by a technical glitch in the IVRS system.

The issue temporarily affected incoming calls, limiting access to complaint registration and service requests. The fault was taken up on priority and resolved in coordination with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited technical teams.

“All phone lines are now functioning normally. Consumers can once again use 155313 to register complaints, seek services and obtain information,” the board said, adding that the system has been fully stabilised.

Alternative services used during the disruption

During the outage, consumers were advised to rely on alternate channels for essential services such as water tanker bookings. These included the official HMWSSB website, mobile application, and assistance through local section offices and field staff.

Officials said the temporary arrangements helped ensure continuity of services, especially for those requiring urgent water supply.

The board expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and assured consumers that necessary steps are being taken to prevent recurrence of such technical issues.

With the helpline now restored, citizens have been urged to resume using 155313 for all water supply-related complaints, tanker bookings, and service queries.