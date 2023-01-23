Technical glitch causes Hyderabad metro rail to halt; trains delayed

Published: 23rd January 2023 12:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: A technical glitch caused a delay in the running of the Hyderabad metro rail services during office hours on Monday.

The technical glitch was witnessed en route from Miyapur to LB Nagar and the train was halted at Irrum Manzil station. Several trains were affected due to this technical glitch.

Commuters displayed displeasure and expressed their discomfort on social media. Twitter users shared videos of the increasing rush at the metro stations as the metro attempted to resolve it.

Twitter users have in the past on occasions complained of similar issues however they were likewise resolved in a short span of time.

The Hyderabad metro has been dealing with technical snags and accommodating increasing metro users who have been complaining of heavy rush during peak hours.

