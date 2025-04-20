Technical snag in ticket machines halts TGSRTC service in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A technical snag in ticket issuing machines on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) halted service in Mancherial for some time early on Sunday, April 20.

The Android-based Intelligent Ticket Issue Machine, i-TIMS were jammed across Macherial. According to TGSRTC, the technical snag hindered work from 3-6 am.

Conductors were unable to issue tickets to passengers, resulting in inconvenience to the passengers travelling in the buses to various destinations. The conductors reportedly expressed an inability to address the issue.

The issue and detected and rectified by 6 am. Conductors were able to issue tickets via machines as normal service resumed. Similar issues were detected at bus depots in other parts if the state.