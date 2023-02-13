Technology, innovation critical factors for improving healthcare infrastructure: NITI Aayog CEO

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th February 2023 8:22 pm IST
Technology, innovation critical factors for improving healthcare infrastructure: NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi: Technology and innovation are the critical factors that will play a crucial role in improving the healthcare infrastructure of India, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer said on Monday.

Addressing 9th Edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) organised by Apollo Hospitals, Iyer said artificial intelligence has transformed the way healthcare sector is performing now.

From diagnosis of the disease to providing treatment, the use of artificial intellgience is proving beneficial in transforming India’s healthcare system, he added. In the coming years, Iyer noted that there will be a significant amount of increase in the number of digital healthcare solutions.

Also Read
NDRF’s Romeo and Julie save 6-year-old in earthquake-hit Turkey

“To bring an effective change into the healthcare system of India, we must focus more in fostering public-private partnerships,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Apollo Hospitals Group’s Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said as India moves closer to achieving universal health coverage, patient safety and digital health should be given high consideration.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th February 2023 8:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button