Technology, innovation critical factors for improving healthcare infrastructure: NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi: Technology and innovation are the critical factors that will play a crucial role in improving the healthcare infrastructure of India, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer said on Monday.

Addressing 9th Edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) organised by Apollo Hospitals, Iyer said artificial intelligence has transformed the way healthcare sector is performing now.

From diagnosis of the disease to providing treatment, the use of artificial intellgience is proving beneficial in transforming India’s healthcare system, he added. In the coming years, Iyer noted that there will be a significant amount of increase in the number of digital healthcare solutions.

“To bring an effective change into the healthcare system of India, we must focus more in fostering public-private partnerships,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Apollo Hospitals Group’s Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said as India moves closer to achieving universal health coverage, patient safety and digital health should be given high consideration.