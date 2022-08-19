Teen beaten to death by inmates at children’s home in Mumbai; four detained

Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by four inmates at a children’s home in central Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The police have detained four minors for the incident that took place at David Sassoon Children’s home at Matunga on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The victim, Hansvaan Rajkumar Nishad, was assaulted by four children, in the age group of 12 to 17 years, in the isolation room of the facility, he said.

Nishad fell unconscious and was rushed to the civic-run Sion hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission, the official said.

The Shivaji Park police had initially registered a case of accidental death, but after examining the CCTV footage from the isolation room, they found that Nishad was brutally assaulted, he said.

The boys allegedly kicked and punched the victim, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the minors, who were detained and lodged at the Dongri correction centre, he said.

Nishad was found roaming at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai and was brought to the children’s home by the police on August 6, he said.

The police had suspected him to be mentally unstable, he said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the children’s home created an isolation facility for newcomers, where they have to spend 15 days.

Nishad and the accused boys, all were newcomers and were kept in the same room, the official added.