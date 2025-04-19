Teen booked for misbehaving with 9-yr-old girl in Begumpet

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy has been booked for misbehaving with a nine-year-old girl in Begumpet.

According to reports, the boy noticed the minor girl crying while her parents were away and approached her under the pretext of offering chocolate. He then took her to his residence, where he reportedly tied her up and misbehaved with her. However, police clarified that there was no physical assault.

The accused, who hails from Bihar, has been booked under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in conjunction with Section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He has been detained and subsequently sent to a juvenile home.

Further investigation is ongoing.