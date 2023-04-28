Teen gets USD 9 million in scholarships; attempts Guinness World Record

In the United States, a student got accepted to 170 institutions and was awarded USD 9 million in scholarships.

Dennis Maliq Barnes, the 16-year-old youngster from Louisiana, said that his goal, when he began in August 2022, was not to be accepted into universities as many as possible but to apply to a maximum.

“I became intrigued as I applied to more schools, as my numbers increased, with financial aid and acceptances into universities,” Barnes was quoted by CNN.

“I’m not sure where I want to go.” “I intend to study computer science,” he stated.

Barnes has a 4.98 GPA and will graduate two years early.

Bares expressed his gratitude for the presence of a strong support system, comprising his family and friends, as well as an everlasting faith in God.

“If you keep your school, your education, and God in the mix, then you will definitely be successful no matter what,” Barnes remarked. “I am a God-fearing young man; I keep God first,” he continued.

According to school administrators, Barnes’ achievement has set a new record, and they have contacted the Guinness Book of World Records.