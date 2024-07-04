Teen idol to multi-millionaire: Huge net worth of Justin Bieber

Mumbai: Justin Bieber, the sensational pop artist, is once again making headlines across the globe. Known for his captivating performances and chart-topping hits, Bieber is set to perform at the grand sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 5th.

The internet is abuzz with excitement, and reports suggest that he is charging a whopping Rs. 83 crores for this exclusive event. This is an enormous sum, even by celebrity standards, highlighting Justin Bieber’s massive appeal and star power.

The Global Craze of Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has been a household name since he burst onto the music scene as a teenager. With millions of fans worldwide, he has become a pop culture icon. His music transcends borders, and his influence extends far beyond his Canadian roots. His fanbase, known as “Beliebers,” is dedicated and vast, spanning all age groups and geographies.

In India too, Justin Bieber’s popularity is immense. His concerts in the country have always seen a tremendous turnout, with fans eagerly waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. His songs are frequently played on Indian radio stations, and his social media presence is followed by millions of Indian fans. The upcoming performance at the Ambani sangeet is a testament to his enduring popularity and the excitement he generates.

Justin Bieber’s Life and Net Worth

Justin Drew Bieber was discovered on YouTube by talent manager Scooter Braun. His rise to fame was meteoric, and he quickly became one of the youngest stars to achieve global recognition. Over the years, Bieber has released numerous hit albums, including “My World 2.0,” “Believe,” and “Purpose,” each one adding to his impressive list of achievements.

As of 2024, Justin Bieber’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 2,350 crores. This staggering wealth comes from his music sales, world tours, endorsements, and various business ventures. Bieber has not only cemented his place in the music industry but also as a savvy entrepreneur.

Bieber’s lifestyle is as lavish as his net worth suggests. He owns multiple luxurious properties across the United States, including a stunning mansion in Beverly Hills. His car collection features some of the most expensive and exotic cars in the world, such as a Lamborghini Aventador, a Ferrari 458 Italia, and a custom-built Rolls Royce.

Anant – Radhika Wedding Itinerary

The wedding celebrations will commence with the Shubh Vivah ceremony on July 12, where guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire. This will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and the festivities will conclude with Mangal Utsav, the grand wedding reception, on July 14.