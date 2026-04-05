Teen stabs uncle, cousin to death during wedding procession in Wardha district

Accused brutally attacked them with a knife in a fit of anger, killing them on the spot.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th April 2026 2:38 pm IST
Silhouette of a hand holding a knife with ink splatters on a wooden background.
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Wardha: A land dispute took a bloody turn in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on Sunday, April 5, after a minor allegedly stabbed his uncle and cousin to death during a wedding procession, police said.

The incident, which occurred in Barbadi village around 10.30 am, triggered panic in the area, an official said.

An argument broke out between the teen, his uncle, Prabhakar Bhalme (50) and cousin Ritesh (24) during a wedding procession, and the accused brutally attacked them with a knife in a fit of anger, killing them on the spot, he said.

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The family members had a long-standing land dispute, and prima facie, the attack appears to be a fallout of the same, the official said.

“We received information and immediately reached the spot. The teen has been detained, and further investigation is underway,” he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The sudden attack during a public event triggered panic in the area, and police have been deployed in the locality to maintain law and order, he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th April 2026 2:38 pm IST

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