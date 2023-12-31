Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt

Earlier, the Democratic freedom party JK headed by Shabir Shah and the Muslim League JK headed by Masarat Alam were declared as unlawful under the UAPA.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st December 2023 2:25 pm IST
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt
Union Home minister Amit Shah. Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: The government on Sunday declared pro-Pakistan separatist amalgam Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir a banned organisation for fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in the Union territory.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Announcing the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the group was found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organisation found involved in anti-India activities would be thwarted.

MS Education Academy

“The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.

Also Read
J&K separatist leader Masrat Alam’s outfit deemed unlawful under UAPA

The pro-Pakistan group was earlier headed by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was succeeded by Masarat Alam Bhat. Bhat is also known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

Bhat is currently in jail and his party the Muslim League of Jammu Kashmir was declared a banned organisation on December 27.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st December 2023 2:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button