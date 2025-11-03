Tejashwi calls Owaisi ‘extremist’; Hyderabad leader responds

Patna: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his ‘extremist’ remark against the former.

Owaisi shared an audio clip on X where Yadav is reportedly asked about secular forces in poll-bound Bihar, to which the latter replies,”Nahi, extremist ki koi jagah nahi hai (there is no place for extremist elements).”

“.@yadavtejashwi called him an extremist upon seeing the cap on his head and the beard on his face; this is an insult to the entire people of Seemanchal,” the Hyderabad MP’s X post reads, adding the young leader’s remarks show how “disconnected” he is from people’s issues.

Addressing a gathering in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, Owaisi said that instead of using labels, leaders should focus on creating jobs and stopping the migration of local youth in search of work. “Today, an interviewer asked Tejashwi why he didn’t align with me. He said Owaisi is an extremist. I asked him, ‘Babu, write the word extremist in English.'”

#WATCH | Kishanganj, Bihar | AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "We went to a remote village in Seemanchal. When we came out after offering namaaz, our sisters and mothers were standing there. Only the elders were standing there since the poor youth have already migrated.… pic.twitter.com/M7b5UpBTDY — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

He calls me an ‘extremist’ because I follow my religion with pride,” Owaisi added.

The comments come as political campaigns intensify ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11. The Seemanchal region, where Owaisi was campaigning, has a large Muslim population and has been a key focus area for his party.

Owaisi also referred to the enthusiasm among young supporters, noting that even children were chanting his party’s symbol, “Patang Chap.” He accused Tejashwi of ignoring the region’s problems. “You are flying in the sky, but the people of Seemanchal will bring you back to the ground,” he said.

The AIMIM had reportedly sought six constituencies to contest under the INDIA bloc, but the proposal was not accepted.

The Bihar elections will be held in two phases – on November 6 and November 11 – and counting of votes will be held on November 14, the Election Commission of India announced at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, October 6.