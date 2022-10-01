Tejashwi dismisses speculations of Nitish contesting 2024 polls for PM post

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav dismissed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s desire to become Prime Minister and said that the veteran leader is focused on getting the opposition together for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“He (CM Nitish Kumar) is the CM and we’re working under his guidance. The only agenda he has right now is bringing all opposition together. He has no desire to become the Prime Minister,” said Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

His remarks came in wake of several speculations of CM Kumar contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur.

Earlier on September 20, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar denied these rumours and said that he only aspires to unite the opposition parties in the country.

In a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday questioned the source of money for excessive advertising and controlling the news.

While addressing media persons in Patna, Bihar, Kumar alleged, “We do so much work but we don’t do that much advertising. We don’t have money for useless purposes. I don’t know where some people get money for so much advertising and to control the news.”

Kumar was addressing the revenue staff appointment letter distribution programme in Patna, Bihar.

The state chief was also seen meeting numerous opposition leaders lately.

CM Kumar along with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav met Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in a bid to unify opposition parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He further added, “We need to remove the BJP and have to save the country. For that, we all have to come together in a way we removed BJP in Bihar. We have had talks with Sonia Gandhi. She asked us to meet again after 10-12 days once the Congress party gets a new president”.