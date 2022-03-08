Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her ‘sindoor’ in this viral video

Mumbai: Actress Tejasswi Prakash has been hogging all the limelight ever since she won Bigg Boss 15 by defeating Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. She is currently busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6.

Tejasswi, who is seen playing the role of Pratha in the drama, was snapped by the paparazzi on the sets on Monday. In a video that was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the Swaragini actress looks beautiful in a white lehenga as a ‘new bride’. She can be seen flaunting her vermillion on her forehead.

Impressed by her look, fans were quick to jump into the comments section and started teasing her with Karan Kundrra’s name. “Sindoor giving Mrs Kundra vibe,” wrote a fan. “Badass bride,” read another comment.

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash got married onscreen to Simba Nagpal, who is playing the role of Rishabh Gujral in Naagin. The duo was seen tying the knot in one of the recent episodes. The video of Teja sporting a bridal avatar went viral last week.

Speaking about the TejRan bond, the couple has been dating each other for Bigg Boss 15 days and have been only growing stronger with each passing day. They recently impressed fans with their sizzling chemistry in the recently released song ‘Rula Deti Hai’ which was the first collaboration of Tejasswi and Karan, professionally, after BB 15.