Tejasswi Prakash gets injured during Naagin 6 shoot [Video]

Mumbai: Television diva Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines almost every day ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. From her relationship with Karan Kundrra to her work front, her fans are always curious to know any detail regarding her life. She is currently working in Ekta Kapoor‘s supernatural show Naagin 6 and recently, while shooting for the show she got hurt and shared a hilarious video of her injury.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tejasswi shared several clips of her seen with a bump on her forehead and beau Karan Kundrra applying an ice cube on it. He also says that she is really a cartoon as she has got a bump like the one in Tom and Jerry cartoon. She said, ‘Maine apna sir fudwa liya sets pe.”

Have a look at the video here:

Recently, rumours were rife that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra secretly got engaged and are planning to get married. However, in an interview, Karan rubbished all the rumors but also confirmed that their wedding is on cards. He reveals that she has dreams she wants to achieve before crossing that milestone with him and so, he is letting her do exactly that. Watch the video below.