Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra react to breakup talks in unique way

Mumbai: For the past few days, rumors have been circulating that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have ended their relationship. This news left their fans heartbroken and upset, eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the couple.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Post Romantic Pics

Finally, Tejasswi and Karan have addressed the rumors, bringing relief to their fans. The couple posted romantic photos from their vacation on Instagram, effectively quashing the breakup speculations. In their post, they wrote, “Karan: I click her the best Or Tejasswi: love is feeling known. Select your favorite caption.”

These photos and captions put an end to the breakup rumors, reassuring their followers.

Recently, a report by News 18 claimed that Karan and Tejasswi had not been dating for over a month. The reason for their supposed breakup remains unknown, but the report suggested they had been having minor fights for a while. To make the transition easier for their fans, the couple continued making public appearances together.

Karan and Tejasswi’s love story began in the Bigg Boss 15 house, where they fell in love. After Tejasswi won the show, they were often seen together, sharing adorable pictures on social media. The couple even discussed marriage plans and bought a house together in Dubai.

With their latest Instagram post, it seems the air is now clear, and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief.