Tejasswi Prakash wins Bigg Boss 15, takes home trophy & Rs 40L

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Updated: 31st January 2022 12:29 am IST
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash (Instagram)

Mumbai: The 15th season of reality TV show Bigg Boss has finally come to an end after being aired for over 3 months. Tejasswi Prakash, who was considered as one of the strongest contestants, has lifted the trophy and took home the prize money of Rs 40 lakhs. Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the first runner-up whereas actor Karan Kundrra stood as the second runner-up.

Tejasswi Prakash was declared winner of Bigg Boss 15 by host Salman Khan in a star-studded grand finale that started on Saturday night at 8 pm and went till Sunday.

Tejasswi Prakash has had a quite inspiring journey inside Bigg Boss 15 house. Her bubbly nature and giggles were loved by fans. Her equations with Vishal Kotian and Nishant Bhatt were quite loved by fans. Fans loved the way she performed in her tasks. Her relationship with Karan Kundrra was one of the major highlights of this season. BB 15 would clearly be remembered for Tejasswi-Karan aka #TejRan romance.

