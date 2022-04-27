Tejasswi Prakash’s old audition clip surfaces online [Watch]

Mumbai: Actress Tejasswi Prakash’s popularity and fanbase is only growing with each passing day ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 15. She won millions of hearts with her performance and victory in Salman Khan-hosted show. Teja is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor‘s supernatural show Naagin 6 in which she is seen playing the character of the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha.

While fans are already in love in Tejasswi Prakash’s stunning acting skills, an old video of her is taking internet by storm. Donning blue salwar kameez, cute and young Teja can be seen delivering a monologue in the viral audition video. Check it out below.

Speaking more her career, Tejasswi made her acting debut with Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki. Following this, she portrayed the lead role of Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV’s Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Then the actress was seen in Sony TV’s Pehredaar Piya Ki opposite Affan Khan. After Pehredaar Piya Ki ended, Prakash was re-cast as Diya Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. She has also been part of Karn Sangini opposite Aashim Gulati and Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

On the personal front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently dating her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and actor Karan Kundrra.