Tejasvi Surya equates AP-Telangana bifurcation with India-Pak partition, faces ire

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya’s remarks on the way Congress has performed the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, like the Britishers did the partition of India and Pakistan, have drawn sharp criticism from both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Congress leaders.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha in support of the Delimitation Bill 2026 tabled on Thursday, April 16, Surya criticised the Congress for being the “practitioners of politics of postponement.”

He was arguing against the ‘hybrid model’ being proposed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the delimitation and increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats.

Terming Revanth Reddy’s proposal “the most foolish argument,” Surya said it is unconstitutional as it violates the one man, one vote, one value principle, which the Constitution promises.

“GSDP won’t remain constant in any state. Every six months, it changes. For example, if Telangana has a good monsoon in a year and its GSDP goes high, should it be given more seats for that term, and if Andhra Pradesh has a drought year and its GSDP goes down, should its seats be reduced?” he asked, calling Revanth Reddy’s argument “laughable.”

Though he intended to attack the Congress, Surya’s remarks didn’t go well with the leaders back in Telangana.

BJP’s repeated remarks against bifurcation of AP and Telangana

The reason for the backlash was not the proposed delimitation either. It was the repeated mention of the bifurcation of the undivided Andhra Pradesh by the BJP’s top brass in a negative way which has angered not only the political leaders but also the masses in Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had openly stated on the floor of Parliament in the past that the bifurcation was done behind “closed doors” and “mother (AP) was killed to save the baby (Telangana)” by the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by the Congress.

At the time, hue and cry was raised against the prime minister’s remarks.

An insult to dignity, identity, and self-respect: Harish Rao

Terming the latest remarks by Tejasvi Surya as “highly insensitive and irresponsible,” BRS MLA T Harish Rao stated that the former’s comparison of the formation of Telangana state with the creation of Pakistan was not only factually incorrect, but also deeply hurtful to the sentiments of nearly four crore people of Telangana.

The @BRSparty strongly condemns the highly insensitive and irresponsible remarks made by @Tejasvi_Surya Member of Parliament from the @BJP4India



His comparison of the formation of Telangana state with the creation of Pakistan is not only factually incorrect but also deeply… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) April 16, 2026

“Such remarks undermine the decades-long democratic struggle and the sacrifices made by the people, especially students, youth, and martyrs who fought tirelessly for statehood within the constitutional framework of India,” Rao stated in his post on X.

Calling Tejasvi’s remark a direct insult to the dignity, identity, and self-respect of the people of Telangana, Harish Rao felt that it also exposed a disturbing mindset within sections of the BJP leadership that seeks to belittle regional movements and create divisions for political gain.

He demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from Tejasvi Surya and the BJP, a clarification on its stand and ensured that such irresponsible statements are not repeated.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar demands Tejasvi Surya’s expulsion

Telangana BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar questioned what right did “a mindless and foolish person” like Tejasvi Surya have to compare the bifurcation of the Telugu states with the partition of India and Pakistan.

He demanded that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha immediately expel Surya from the membership in Parliament, and his remarks be expunged from the Lok Sabha’s records. He also demanded that the BJP leadership in Telangana either condemn what he said or be prepared to be seen as “fools.”

“If he criticised our chief minister’s hybrid model for delimitation, he could do so because he had the right. But he has no right to insult Telangana’s statehood, which was achieved through the lives sacrificed by many activists,” Ponnam said.

Questioning the stand of BJP’s union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, BJP MP Dr K Laxman, and BJP State President N Ramchander Rao on Tejasvi Surya’s remarks, and why they were being silent when the ‘Telangana Thalli’ was being insulted in such a way, Ponnam warned that Telangana activists and the families of the martyrs, and the people will teach the BJP a fitting lesson.

He said he will be writing to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha about the “insult to democracy, constitution and the formation of Telangana” by Tejasvi Surya seeking his expulsion from the Lok Sabha proceedings.