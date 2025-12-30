Telangana: Thieves caught during burglary in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: An alert man thwarted a burglary at his residence in Telangana’s Sangareddy on Tuesday, December 30.

The owner, Bharath Kumar and his family had gone to Bhadrachalam on Monday for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. While returning to Aroor, they stopped near Patancheru to have tea at a roadside hotel around 2:00 pm on Tuesday.

Kumar checked the CCTV of his residence and found the suspects ransacking through his house.

He immediately alerted neighbours and asked them to lock the house from the outside, suspecting that the thieves were still inside. After being alerted, the Sadasivapet police rushed to the spot.

Burglars cut their own hands

Shockingly, the two burglars allegedly cut their hands with razor blades, apparently to avoid attacks from locals who gathered at the place in large numbers. The police shifted the accused to a hospital and later produced them before a court.

The accused were identified as Boke Mohan, 25, a native of Kamareddy district, and Chekuri Vishnu,19. Two other accomplices of Mohan and Vishnu reportedly fled the scene in an auto. Police said the duo were seasoned burglars and had been involved in multiple such incidents.

CCTV cameras installed 10 months ago

Kumar had installed CCTV cameras 10 months after unidentified thieves had looted his residence. He managed to catch the burglars during their next attempt, thanks to the surveillance system’s help.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sadashivpet police said, ” Mohan and Vishnu were arrested under section 305 (burglary) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita” They have been sent to judicial remand.