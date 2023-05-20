Telangana: 1.5 crore eye tests done under Kanti Velugu scheme

Hyderabad: Close to 1.50 crore people in Telangana have utilized and benefitted through the ambitious Kanti Velugu medical camps here, the state government said on Saturday. A total of 21,29, 865 people have been given reading glasses under the program.

The Kanti Velugu program began with the slogan of ‘Blindness free Telangana’, and is currently being held across the state.. The program was launched on August 15, 2018, by chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in Malkapur of Medak district to correct vision defects. The program lasted for eight months.

Apart from free eye examinations, spectacles have also been distributed to 50 lakh people, said the Telangana government in a statement on Saturday. Officials said that, as per the planned objective, in 79 working days 88.04 percent of people got eye tests done in the state.

“The government has decided to complete the eye tests for all in the state within the target of 100 working days. Special Care is being taken during eye care without interrupting other medical services,” said the officials who are implementing the programme, according to the release.

For monitoring, the government has formed quality control teams at the state level and district level and is monitoring. Medical department officials expressed that if the eye tests program continues in this way, there is a possibility of conducting eye tests for 2 crore people in the state, which has a population of over 4 crore.

To make this scheme a 100-day programme from January 19 to June 15 in the state, district collectors, Medical and Health department officials and other officials of various departments are planning and implementing the camps in advance.

During the camp it was noticed that people with ‘near vision’ problems are common, the releaae added.. The figures recorded in the camps show that in all the districts, there are more people who are troubled by not being able to see closely.

“Many people over the age of 40 come to the camp with near sightedness. Reading glasses are provided to such people immediately. Besides these, vitamin A, D and B complex tablets are being distributed to many people who are coming with eye problems,” said the release.

It was also noticed people above the age of 50 are mostly suffering from cataracts. The officials informed that they are communicating the information about the time of treatment to those who need surgery through mobile phones.