Telangana: 1.85 lakh women screened under Arogya Mahila scheme

Hyderabad: More than 1.85 lakh women have been screened under the Arogya Mahila scheme, the Telangana government said on Saturday.

Under the scheme which was launched on Women’s Day in March, identified clinics would stay open exclusively for women on Tuesdays. Women availing services under the scheme were attended only by female doctors, ANMs, and lab technicians.

Free medicines and tests are part of the scheme, in addition to patients being referred to district headquarters hospital, in case further treatment was required.

According to a statement, 1,42,868 individuals underwent screening for oral cancer under the scheme, with 859 identified for further evaluation.

Out of 1,41,226 women that received breast cancer screenings, 1,313 showed symptoms. Out of this, 26 women were diagnosed with breast cancer, the government added.

For cervical cancer, 33,579 women were screened for cervical cancer and symptoms were detected in 1,340 of them. After further evaluation, 26 women were diagnosed and referred to the MNJ Cancer Hospitals for specialized treatment.