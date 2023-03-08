Telangana: ‘Arogya Mahila’ scheme launched on Women’s day

Hyderabad: ‘Arogya Mahila’, the latest scheme for women in Telangana was launched by the state Health minister T Harish Rao on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The minister announced the launch at the Buttirajaram primary health centre on Wednesday stating that 100 hospitals across the state would take up the new initiative.

Listing out the schemes launched for women’s welfare in Telangana by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Harish Rai asserted that the ‘KCR Nutrition Kit’ programme would be launched after the Ugadi festival.

In order to provide treatment to women suffering from various health issues, and refuse to consult male doctors, the state government launched Arogya Mahila, wherein eight types of services would be undertaken.

According to the scheme, every Tuesday, the identified clinics would stay open exclusively to women and will be attended only by female doctors, ANMs, and lab technicians.

Besides giving treatment, medicines would be given and tests would be conducted free of cost in addition to referring patients (those in need of intense diagnosis or treatment) to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment including surgeries.

Harish Rao has appealed to the women to utilise Arogya Mahila clinic services while directing the ASHA workers and ANMs to educate women about the clinics.

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, health commissioner Sweta Mohanty, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, collector RV Karnan and others were present at the launch event.