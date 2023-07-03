Telangana: 1 dead, 5 injured after slab collapses in Rangareddy

The company wanted an admin block and thus gave a contract to a private company for construction. Around 20 people were working there.

Telangana: 1 dead, 5 injured after slab collapses in Rangareddy
Rangareddy: One person was killed and five others were injured after a newly laid slab collapsed in a private company in Tukkuguda municipality in Rangareddy district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased labour has been identified as Ramanjaiah. Police said that the slab fell down due to poor quality.

“In Fab city, Tukkuguda, an accident occurred at a company, which was started in 2020. The company wanted an admin block and thus gave a contract to a private company for construction. Around 20 people were working there. .

They had constructed a slab 3 days back. However, due to the poor quality of the slab, it fell down,” the police official said.

According to police, there are five injured labourers who belong to Chhattisgarh.

“The injured have been shifted to NIMS hospital in Shamshabad,” a police official said.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

