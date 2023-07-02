Telangana: Five-year-old drowns in pond while playing in Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a five year old boy drowned in a pond set up at a playing area of a recreational facility at Jahangir Peer Darga Kothur of Ranga Reddy district on Saturday.

Mohd Affan, aged five years, came to the Jahangir Peer Dargah along with his parents and other relatives in two auto rickshaws from their residence at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Falaknuma on Saturday afternoon.

Also Read Telangana: 2 people drown in temple tank in Karimnagar district

At about 2 pm after offering the prayers at the shrine the family came out and went to the recreational arena where different joy rides are offered to visitors. “The family members and other relatives were enjoying the joy rides when Affan sneaked through the fence and went into a small boating facility and fell in the water and drowned. The boating ride facility was closed for the day,” said Kothur police officials.

After some time the family members started searching for the child and noticed him lying unconscious in the artificial water pond. He was taken out and shifted to a local hospital. On the advice of doctors, the boy was taken to Niloufer Hospital where the child died during treatment on Saturday evening.

The Kothur police registered a case of 174 CrPC and started an investigation. A post-mortem examination was conducted at Osmania General Hospital mortuary and the body was handed over to the family members for burial.