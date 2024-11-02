Telangana: 11-year-old boy dies after falling from hostel bed

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old student died on Saturday morning, November 2, after suffering severe head injuries from a fall from a hostel bed in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district.

The victim has been identified as Satvik from Shivrampur in Gulbarga district, Karnataka.

The relatives of the victim stated that fellow students and hostel staff did not respond adequately to the victim’s injury, delaying his transfer to the hospital for necessary medical care. The family is alleging negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have made a difference.

However, no official statement has been made by the hostel management.

The deceased has been shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.