Telangana: 11-year-old boy dies after falling from hostel bed

The victim's family is alleging negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have made a difference.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd November 2024 7:58 pm IST
Telangana: 10-year-old dies from dengue in Karimnagar
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old student died on Saturday morning, November 2, after suffering severe head injuries from a fall from a hostel bed in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district.

The victim has been identified as Satvik from Shivrampur in Gulbarga district, Karnataka.

The relatives of the victim stated that fellow students and hostel staff did not respond adequately to the victim’s injury, delaying his transfer to the hospital for necessary medical care. The family is alleging negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have made a difference.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Intermediate student found dead at Bachupally hostel

However, no official statement has been made by the hostel management.

The deceased has been shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd November 2024 7:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button