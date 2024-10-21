Hyderabad: Intermediate student found dead at Bachupally hostel

Hyderabad: An intermediate student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her hostel in Bachupally on Sunday, October 20.

The victim’s body was found hanging to the ceiling in one of the rooms in the hostel building. The deceased was identfied as Anusha , a first year intermediate student and resident of Nagireddipalli in Sangareddy district. Upon receiving, the news of Anusha’s death, parents and family members rushed to the hostel.

The deceased had gone to her home for Dasara vacations and was dropped at the hostel by her parents. According to reports the authorities informed Anusha’s parents that she was unconscious. The girl’s parents blamed the college authorities for suicide. Irked family members staged a protest before the college and entered a verbal duel with the college management.

The police reached the spot and launched an investigation. When Siasat.com tried to contact the police regarding case details, there was no response.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)