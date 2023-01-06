Telangana: 1,11,209 candidates qualify for written police recruitment exam

Hyderabad: A total of 1,11,209 candidates including 83,449 men and 27,760 women have qualified in the Physical Measurement Tests (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) conducted for police jobs.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) in an announcement on Friday stated that the qualified candidates will appear for the final written exam before being recruited for various police posts.

Also Read Telangana: TSBC invites applications for free coaching for SI exams

The PMT/PET was concluded on January 5 for a total of 2,07,106 candidates at different venues in 12 places across the state.

17,516 vacancies were notified for SCT sub-inspector of police and/or equivalent, SCT police constable (Civil) and/or equivalent, transport constable, prohibition and excise constable and driver operator posts.

Around 53.70 percent of the competing candidates in the PMT/PET 2022-23 qualified for all the notified posts compared to only 48.52 percent in the previous PMT / PET in 2018-19.

TSLPRB said that a total of 52,786 candidates including 41,256 men and 11,530 women remained in the competition for 554 SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts.

The board officials added that 90,488 candidates including 67,606 men and 22,882 women were eligible to compete for the 15,644 SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent posts.